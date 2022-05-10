The Mexican superapp that got 7 million downloads in less than 8 months

baz is the new 100% Mexican superapp (Photo: Baz)

The “superapps” are a concept that emerged in Asian countries, in this type of mobile applications people can make payments, donations and even read news or watch television on the same platform. baz super app is one of them and was launched in September 2021; Since then, he has accumulated seven million downloads in our countrybeing the first Mexican super app where you have everything in one place.

Seven months after its launch, baz has become the most downloaded super app in Mexico (Photo: Tw @bazsuperapp)

In this period, this innovative superapp surpassed the download numbers of other apps for all of last year; according to figures from FinTech Global; the most downloaded of 2021 in Mexico only had 5.9 million downloads, the second 4.7 and the third 4.2.

In this wayits millions of downloads have helped baz superapp is known as the most requested by people in terms of applications of this typebut the functions and options it offers its users have also had a great influence, since they make it easier to make payments and other operations in the same interface.

The superapp is facilitating financial and digital inclusion for more than 800,000 businesses in Mexico, becoming their ally, helping them compete with large chains and bringing them closer to thousands of customers. Data from Digital 2022 Mexico highlights that 57.58 million people make digital payments, which reflects that digitization in the country is imminent and that Mexicans are transforming their habits, directing them towards technological adoption.

With baz, users can make digital payments (Photo: Tw @bazsuperapp)

One of the main objectives of a super app is do not saturate people’s cell phones with many applications, one for the bank, another to read content, another to make payments-in the case of merchants or vendors-, another to listen to music; but have the same one that serves different functions.

For example, businesses that are affiliated with baz superapp can charge with QR code, proximity and even by chat; they also allow people to buy airtime or prepaid cards and pay for services such as CFE, Izzi, Sky, Telmex, Infonavit, Jafra, Elektra, TotalPlay, Natura, L’Bel, Pase, among others.

The super app includes functions that other applications have separately (Photo: Tw @bazsuperapp)

baz superapp search change the lives of Mexicans by bringing them closer to the latest technology in a disruptive waysince everything can be done in one place, the main idea is to facilitate certain processes that can become complicated when you have to change applications many times, memorize passwords and occupy a large part of the cell phone’s storage.

This one hundred percent Mexican music application, a social network, chat, games, live TV, personal and business transactionsbut on baz you can also buy movies, listen to free podcasts, and customize playlists.

Those who prefer news, on this platform can find the most relevant news, share it, personalize their interests and activate notifications to have the information at the moment if they wish. It also allows you to connect to hotspots of the TotalPlay networkwhich are detected and notified by the super app itself.

There are few applications that allow you to do everything in one place. We will have to wait and see what the next superapp baz innovations will be to make certain tasks that were previously carried out with at least four or five different applications easier.

