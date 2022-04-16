Sports

The Mexican team could face an African multi-champion prior to Qatar

A few days ago, the Mexican National Team revealed the calendar that they will have for the next World Cup, however, there were some pending dates, specifically, that of September, since they had planned to play a friendly against Argentina, which in the end it was canceled as it was a direct rival.

One of the possible rivals for that date, which is marked to be one of the last before concentrating on Qatar, is the Brazilian National Team, however, they expect a response in the coming months.

Unlike other editions, Mexico will not have a farewell at the Azteca Stadium, for which they plan to make a small tour in the United States. According to Filtered Touch, another of the “Tri’s” possible rivals would be the Ghana team, who would be negotiating to play against the “Concacaf Giants”.



Despite not having a great generation like the past, Ghana is one of the best African teams, so it would be a great preparation for both Mexico and the United States. ‘The Black Stars’ are located in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Brian Reyes is passionate about sports. He loves telling stories about the protagonists of this novel called Soccer. Connoisseur of the main leagues in Europe. Critical and analytical on the current situation of Mexican soccer and the National Team. Fan of Club América and Chelsea.

