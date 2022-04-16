The Mexican team could face an African multi-champion prior to Qatar

A few days ago, the Mexican National Team revealed the calendar that they will have for the next World Cup, however, there were some pending dates, specifically, that of September, since they had planned to play a friendly against Argentina, which in the end it was canceled as it was a direct rival.

One of the possible rivals for that date, which is marked to be one of the last before concentrating on Qatar, is the Brazilian National Team, however, they expect a response in the coming months.

Unlike other editions, Mexico will not have a farewell at the Azteca Stadium, for which they plan to make a small tour in the United States. According to Filtered Touch, another of the “Tri’s” possible rivals would be the Ghana team, who would be negotiating to play against the “Concacaf Giants”.

The Mexican soccer team could face Ghana in September

According to media from the African country, negotiations are well advanced for a duel against ���� as part of the preparation of the Ghanaians for Qatar 2022.@FOXSportsMX @CentralFOXMX pic.twitter.com/mbUwGiPzrj – Carlos Rodrigo Hernández (@crh_oficial)

April 14, 2022





Despite not having a great generation like the past, Ghana is one of the best African teams, so it would be a great preparation for both Mexico and the United States. ‘The Black Stars’ are located in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.