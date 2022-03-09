The Mexican team is relegated against Argentina in the fight for an international promise

A soccer player born in Mexico with a presence in an important European team, was summoned by the Argentine National Team for the next FIFA date.

Mexico let him out. A young talent born in Aztec lands and who has been playing his game in Europe for a long time, was summoned by Lionel Scalonicoach of the Argentine National Team, for the next FIFA date that will be held between the end of March and the beginning of April, in which the albicelestes will play their last commitments for the Conmebol Qualifiers.

It’s about Luka Romero. Current left winger of Italy’s Lazio, who was trained in the basic forces of Spain’s Mallorca. Although he had already represented the combined Sub 15 and Sub 17 of the South American country, el Tri was still in time to call him so that he would be part of the larger squad that is currently led, coincidentally, by another Argentine, Gerardo Martino.

The 17-year-old footballerof very little participation in the cast of Maurizio Sarri (he barely added 17 minutes vs. Udinese for the Italian Cup and 13 between the duels with Salernitana and Cagliari for dates 22 and 28, respectively, of Serie A), He is the son of Diego Romero, former player of Alacranes of the Serie A of the Second Division.

Lukewhich is part of Lionel Scaloni’s squad made up of 44 elements for the closing of the South American qualifier for the next FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022, He was born in 2004 when his father was showing off his soccer skills in the Durango state team. For this reason, the Mexican National Team could have tried to persuade him. However, he will finally wear the light blue and white colors.

Luka Romero will share the squad with a current Rayados and a former America

Luka Romero, Mexican nationalized Argentine and Spanish and who is part of the Argentina National Team squad for the matches against Venezuela and Ecuador, will share concentration with the current goalkeeper of the Rayados de Monterrey Esteban Andrada and with the former Águilas del América midfielder Guido Rodríguezboth, also cited by Lionel Scaloni.