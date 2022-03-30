The Mexican team will have a ‘house’ full of luxuries and comforts in Qatar (Photos and videos)

The The Mexican Futbol selection will seek to seal its direct pass to the Qatar World Cup 2022 this Wednesday against The savedry only a tragedy would prevent the TRI be one of the 29 teams that will ‘sleep’ peacefully with their classification assured for the Group Stage Draw from April 1.

Against this background, the directors of the FemexFut They have already secured accommodation for the entire Aztec delegation that will be present in Qatar, taking the Simaisma A Murwab Resort as their home, a luxurious hotel located 30 minutes from the city of Doha.

The resort is made up of 52 villas and a building for different activities, including a private beach, where the cost for one night is 17 thousand pesos per person.

Each villa has its own pool and the atmosphere is totally family-oriented, as the resort itself boasts.

In Qatar there will be no complexes for the National Teams and all of them will have to stay in hotels.

It should be remembered that unlike other World Cups, in Qatar the entire tournament will be played in a single city, Doha.