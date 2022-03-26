The Mexican team will have a sensitive loss to face Honduras

The Mexican National Team and the United States team tied in the Concacaf Classic, a point that suits both of them, especially those led by Gerardo Martino, since their last two games are against Honduras and El Salvador.

However, one of the problems that the team has suffered throughout the ‘Tata’ stage is the generation of dangerous plays, which is why they have opted for players who reach the bottom line or combine in the last area of ​​the field, is the case of Alexis Vega.

The big problem is that the Chivas player will not be able to be in for the next match due to an accumulation of cards, since the attacker received his second yellow card in a play in which he threw himself inside the area.

Alexis Vega is out for the game against Honduras due to suspension. The Chivas striker received his second yellow card in the tie for his dive against the United States.

Vega will stay in Mexico City while his teammates make the trip to Honduras and will be available for the game against El Salvador. Another player who should be careful is Héctor Herrera, who could miss the next game if he is booked.