The Mexican who surprises in the practices of FC Barcelona and would already have an agreement

May 05, 2022 07:30 a.m.

This Thursday, FC Barcelona surprised more than one by posting an image of their training with an unexpected visit, the presence of a Mexican who would already have a pre-agreement with the culé team.

Rafael Márquez appeared on the social networks of the Catalan team, a former player of the Blaugrana team and who would be negotiating his triumphant return to FC Barcelona after several years of absence.

Although he has already hung up his boots, the Mexican Kaiser would be ready to arrive at La Masia. Rafael Márquez returns as coach of the basic forces of FC Barcelona, ​​as revealed days before by the former captain of the Mexican National Team in an interview for the Mother Soccer podcast.

When does Rafa Márquez start directing at FC Barcelona?

According to Rafael Márquez, in June they give him the last certificate he required to be part of the Masia staff, which is why Joan Laporta has supported him so that he has everything in order and can join FC Barcelona.

