The Meyerowitz family is not chosen: the Adam Sandler film where he does not do his usual comedy and that surprised critics before Diamonds in the rough | Netflix Movies | nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

loved or hated, Adam Sandler almost never leaves the public impassive with the premiere of his films. This has happened again with “Claw”, the new tape that has been released for Netflix about the world of the NBA. The American comedian, in this way, consolidates his validity in an extensive career of successes and failures. What is your best film? Here we tell you the answer and no, it is not about “Diamonds in the rough”.

Sandlerof course, has stood out for doing comedy. They are, for example, “They are like children”, “a wife of lies”, “the wedding singer”, “Click”, “Happy Gilmore” and dozens of other titles that have given him applause, laughter and thrashing.

But the actor sometimes gets seriousas happened with “Rough diamonds”, where he surprised with a striking performance and out of his typical mold: playing himself. Although there was another tape where he had already shown that, despite repeating his formulas, he can also give a master class in acting.

Is about “The Meyerowitz: the family is not chosen”a tape that appeared in 2017 under the direction of Noah Baumbachand with a cast led by Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman and Emma Thompson. caused controversy in the Cannes Film Festival because he proposed to her palm d’or for being directed at streaming and not to the movie theaters.

Adam Sandler as Danny, holding a remote control in the movie “The Meyerowitzes” (Photo: IAC Films)

WHAT IS “THE MEYEROWITZS: THE FAMILY IS NOT CHOSEN” ABOUT?

The movie is about a dysfunctional family that gathers for a special event around Harold (Hoffmann)the father, who is a forgotten sculptor in artistic circles; even his family has not recognized his years of work.

The history moves with Danny (Sandler), who is unemployedan almost permanent state in his life, and who moves in with his father and his third marriage, Maureen, a woman retired from alcohol.

Danny has separated from his wife, his life is a mess and the meeting with his brothers will only accentuate his failure. But this does not mean that others have the perfect lives.

“The Meyerowitzes” delves into family relationships, with his jealousy, hiccups, envy and secrets between parents, children and siblings. But maintaining that union that could be called love or a resistance in order to remain united.

Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller sitting in a scene from “The Meyerowitzes” (Photo: IAC Films)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “LOS MEYEROWITZ”?

Adam Sandler as Danny Meyerowitz.

Ben Stiller as Matthew Meyerowitz.

Dustin Hoffman as Harold Meyerowitz.

Elizabeth Marvel as Jean Meyerowitz.

Emma Thompson as Maureen.

Grace Van Patten as Eliza.

Candice Bergen as Julia.

Rebecca Miller as Loretta Shapiro

Judd Hirsch as LJ Shapiro.

Adam Driver as Randy

Sigourney Weaver as herself.

Gayle Rankin as Pam.

Danny Flaherty as Marcus.

Adam David Thompson as Brian.

Ronald Alexander Peet as James.

Dustin Hoffman dressed as a sculptor in the film (Photo: IAC Films)

HOW TO SEE “THE MEYEROWITZS: THE FAMILY IS NOT CHOSEN”?

The movie “The Meyerowitzes”by director Noah Baumbach, is available in the catalog of Netflix. The streaming platform also has other Adam Sandler hits and a sister story to this film, “story of a marriage“, with Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.

TRAILER OF “THE MEYEROWITZ: YOU DON’T CHOOSE FAMILY”