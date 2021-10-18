The Meyerowitz Stories is the definitive consecration of Adam Sandler

Landed in Cannes with the new film by Noah Baumbach in which he stars with Ben Stiller and Dustin Hoffman, the comedian definitively proves his worth

Adam Sandler is a good actor, there is little to say.

Those who have seen certainly do not find out now Funny People or (even better) Drunk with love, the film by Paul Thomas Anderson of 2002 which put him in an ironic and serious part, violent, in love and cheated, everything happened to him and he responded by infusing the film with a crazy energy. The same charge of anger and repressed feelings, pushed to the bottom and ready to rise again, is found in Danny Meyerowitz, the character he plays in The Meyerowitz Stories.

As for Drunk with love also for this film Adam Sandler arrives in Cannes, this time in the company of a cast that mixes comedy actors like him (there is Ben Stiller) to sacred monsters (Dustin Hoffman and Emma Thompson), all directed by Noah Baumbach, for years writer of the films of Wes Anderson (and it shows) but for some time author of comedies that seem to be set in the same world as Woody Allen.

At the center of it all is the Meyerowtiz family that a bit like the Tenebaum is a complex tangle of dysfunctional relationships, problems, huge aspirations, artists in decline, businessmen, brothers, sisters and a bulky father. The family is broken, everyone lives their own lives on their own, but they will have to meet again and they will start making mistakes and fighting again in the same way they did decades ago.

If it doesn’t surprise that Ben Stiller knows how to combine the dramatic with the comic (he has always done so, since Cute and unemployed young people as far as Mr. Greenberg), let alone surprising that Dustin Hoffman knows how to act like a fantastic setter, able to always send the ball back to the other side so that the other actor can hit it well and effortlessly, in time and with the best results, a titan. What a wonder it is that among them the best character of all crawls, this man with a mustache, Bermuda shorts and an unexpressed musical talent who managed to get to his age without ever working, with a daughter who manages him instead of to be managed and a great desire for love.

Who knows the films of Noah Baumbach he already understood how it is The Meyerowitz Stories, those who do not know them can easily expect something funny with a slice of sentimentality but that never really manages to break through the wall of the masterpiece. It would be really hard to attack a film so solid, well written and conceived (the character design of the characters, their moods and the relationships they have are fantastic), but it is also true that set up very well this very long feature film, it fails to go from Nowhere. If anything, it shines when it stages human impotence in the face of feelings that no one welcomes. Each of the sons of Harold Meyerowitz, a selfish sculptor who talks about himself, would like to be loved in a different way from his father but no one has the courage to say it, everyone can only hope for it and when this becomes evident to the viewer, when we read it in the eyes or in the postures of the actors, the film touches its peaks.

For this, as we said, is the Danny of Adam Sandler the most memorable figure, the one who best embodies this contradiction, who is constantly neglected for the other brother, who has everything to prove and who often explodes in lightning-fast outbursts of anger, which are the trademark of the humor of Adam Sandler.

It is not difficult to hate the films that the former stand up comedian has been producing with great regularity and immense success for 20 years, the coarse and drawn-out comedies, never written well, totally entrusted to his inspiration that is not always able to support them.

But it is no longer possible to ignore the fact that he is a real actor.