The Miami GP is back after 63 years! History of the F1 Grand Prix

At an unusual time of the year because it usually comes towards the end of the calendar, Formula 1 reaches the American Continent this weekend to run the first Miami Grand Prix of history on the street circuit around Hard Rock Stadium, with activities from the May 6 to 8 in a place that promises to be especially warm for the Mexican Sergio “Checo” Pérez with the support of thousands of Latinos.

The miami circuit adds to that of Austin (Texas), to those of Canada, Brazil and of course the Mexico City Grand Prixlike the five races from this side of the world for the 2022 Seasonin which Charles Leclerc has stood out after the first four races, but Red Bull Racing with Max Verstappen and Checo closed the gap with their recent 1-2 at the Emilia Romagna GP.

And it is that Miami could mark a turning point in the Drivers’ World Cup because if a Verstappen victory is combined with Leclerc’s retirement, the difference could be only two points (or one if the Dutchman makes the fastest lap), but with Ferrari’s spectacular start to the season it seems unlikely.

The one who is also on the prowl is Pérez Mendozathird in the championship and who publicly accepted that his goal is to “beat Verstappen” and hopes that his third victory in F1 will come before the Latino community in Florida.

Florida receives F1 after 63 years

the traditional Sebring racetrack in 1959with Bruce McLaren as the winner, marked the last time the state of Florida hosted an F1 Grand Prix. In 2022, the Miami International Autodrome street tour promises high speeds around the stadium that is home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and where the Super Bowl was played a couple of years ago.

The layout of 5.41 kilometers in length It has been carefully designed to deliver passing and battle thanks to its 19 corners, three straights, three potential DRS zones and an estimated top speed of 320 km/h.

Subsequently, The World Cup returns to America in June to compete in the Canadian Grand Prix, in the legendary Gilles Villeneuve of the Island of Notre Dame. Inaugurated in 1978, the Canadian circuit has iconic places such as the Senna curve, the Wall of Champions or the Casino straight.

The last American stage is lived on consecutive dates, starting on the weekend from October 21 to 23 at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin for him United States Grand Prixin what has become one of the tracks with the most beautiful images thanks to the unevenness of the route.

When is the 2022 Mexico City Grand Prix?

The moment most awaited by F1ESTA fans will come at the weekend from October 28 to 30 with the CDMX Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodromewhich has been listed as the Best Event of the Year for five consecutive editions and which could define the drivers’ champion for the sixth time in its history, after seeing as John Surtees (1964); Denny Hulme (1967); Graham Hill (1968) and Lewis Hamilton (2017 and 2018) won their respective crowns on the capital’s track.

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez celebrates in 2022 the 60th anniversary of the arrival of Formula 1 in Mexicoso one of the biggest celebrations of the highest category is expected before they embark for Brazil.

The Brazilian Grand Prix will take place from November 11 to 13 at the complicated José Carlos Pace Autodrome, also known as Interlagos, inspired by the historic Brooklands (England), Roosevelt Raceway (USA) and Montlhery (France).

With the Brazilian race, the American stage will end in 2022, but the arrival of a new route further fuels the presence of the continent to 2023. Las Vegas will return to the calendarafter it hosted the 1981 and 1982 Grand Prix, with wins by Alan Jones and Michele Alboreto, respectively.

