the Miami-London flight back – Corriere.it

from Leonard Berberi

Argument on board for the mask: the passenger, once disembarked, will not be able to board American Airlines flights. The US is the epicenter of tensions in flight. Here are all the numbers

Two years after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the American skies quarrels continue on board the planes because there are those who refuse to wear a mask. One of the latest cases concerns the American Airlines flight AA38 Miami-London last January 19th: the Boeing 777 – with 129 passengers and 14 crew members – returned to Florida shortly after takeoff because a passenger refused to wear the protective gear and not even the intervention of the crew served to convince her. The woman’s details were not provided.

The dynamics The airline confirmed the incident in a press release and added that the flight landed safely and then left for the British capital. TOpolice were waiting for the traveler to return to Miami, while American Airlines announced that the woman will not board one of her flights until the investigation is over. In all likelihood, she will also end up on the black list that almost all airlines have in their databases with unwanted people. According to an analysis of the Courier service there are thousands of people who cannot board because they have ended up on the junk list.

The US case The United States is also confirmed in this early 2022 the epicenter of the tensions on board, in particular due to the failure to comply with the health rules to be followed on board. From 1 to 18 January – calculates the Federal aviation administration – there have already been 151 cases of problem passengers, an average of 8 per day: of these 92 – almost 5 a day – connected to the diatribe on masks which gave rise to 32 investigations. A bad habit in line with the 2021, the record year for the US, with 5,981 travelers reported, including 4,290 because they did not wear a mask.

The data in Italy On-board disputes have increased almost everywhere in the world at the time of the pandemic: the introduction of additional health requirements such as the mask ended up accentuating the tension at high altitudes. Also in Italy. An investigation of the Corriere della Sera

, analyzing the data of the National Civil Aviation Authority, reported that 2020-2021 are the years in which the most argued about national and international flights to / from our country. With 2020 which recorded an increase of 34% compared to the previous twelve months and of 320% on 2015.