the Micaela and Davide Papasidero version

One of the best known modern songs of the Christmas period, Santa Tell me, comes back to life in a version made by Micaela And Davide Papasidero.

Both artists have a long and rich curriculum of experience …

Micaela is known to have participated at the age of 15 in I leave you a song and, at 17, among the New proposals of Sanremo Festival. An album follows, Fire and ash, several singles including Stunning stupid written by Kekko Silvestre of the Fashion And 3 times nothing.

In 2019 he participates in The Voice of Italy to then publish, in December 2020, the Christmas song The important thing is Christmas, and in February 2021 Good morning love.

Davide Papasidero collects many experiences from a very young age … from Gospel choirs to cartoon dubbing to move on to the final of Sanremo area.

In 2011 he participates in X Factor therefore fixed presence of the cast in the program Good morning sky broadcast on Sky and, in 2013, an important collaboration with theUNICEF which sees him as the author and artistic director of the competition Little stars sing, in favor of the “We want zero“, Against infant mortality in the world.

With Don’t turn around anymore wins the 56th edition of Castrocaro Festival followed by the single electro-pop Now or never.

In the summer of 2015 he flies to the UK where he participates in the selections for the talent show The X Factor. From the initial 90,000 competitors he arrives among the 12 finalist artists and, by a whisker, does not become part of the live shows.

In the meantime he became a singing teacher, earning several diplomas in Italy and London and a degree (LLCM) in “Singing teaching” at the “West London University” in London.

It is part of the wall of All Together Now, he writes Let’s face it for Valerio Scanu and opens his own music school in Rome, Papasidero Dream Factory. On May 21, 2021 he publishes his new song I could have been sexy.

SANTA TELL ME – MICAELA AND DAVIDE PAPASIDERO

The two artists have published on social media, and in particular on TikTok where is it David has a large following (here the launch video of the song), a perfect tribute to the song Santa Tell Me, song recorded in 2014 by the international postar Ariana Grande, revised in an intimate and ‘slow’ key thanks to the arrangement that bears the signature of Nicco Verrienti.

Here’s how the boys comment on this new adventure …

Micaela

We are happy to be able to share our little project on our social profiles. The day I met Davide I immediately thought of making a Christmas song with him. Last year we spent a strange Christmas, away from the people we care about, but we hope this year will be different. In our own small way we hope that our voices can accompany the Christmas holidays of the many people who follow us

Davide Papasidero