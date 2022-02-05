The micro decoder for Digital Terrestrial now costs less than half

In recent months we have often told you about how the TV Italian, with the transition from the current standard DTT to the future of the second generation Digital Terrestrial DVB-T2. We have also explained to you that if the TV is not very recent then it is likely that it will not be able to show you the channels broadcast with the new standard.









Fortunately, there are external DVB-T2 decoders and they don’t even cost too much. Some of them, then, are so small that they can be transported easily and, for this reason, they become very useful when you want to carry the new TV standard even in an old house, where we don’t go often. Maybe in the countryside or by the sea, where we don’t want to leave a decoder because, maybe, we don’t even leave the TV. Such a small and transportable decoder not only exists, but at the moment you can buy it on Amazon for less than half the list price: it’s called Strong SRT 82.

Strong SRT 82: technical characteristics

Strong SRT 82 is a very small second generation digital terrestrial decoder: 28x102x12mm, practically the size of a USB stick, much smaller than its own remote. The weight is just 5 grams.

It connects to the TV via a normal port HDMIwhile it must be fed through USB. In just a few seconds it can be assembled and configured in a few minutes, after connecting the antenna cable so that it can tune the Digital Terrestrial channels.

Stop, that’s all, there isn’t much to add: Strong SRT 82 it is a normal DVB-T2 decoder in all respects, except in size.

Strong SRT 82: the Amazon offer

Clearly, this is a great product miniaturizedthe list price of Strong SRT 82 is higher than the average for DVB-T2 decoders: 79.99 euros.

That price, however, is not the road price of this decoder: the micro decoder for the Digital Terrestrial Strong SRT 82 on Amazon it costs 30.99 euros (-61%). Even less than many decoders of normal size and weight.

STRONG SRT 82 – Travel DVB-T2 Micro Decoder