The microbikini with which Khloé Kardashian wore her silhouette

The socialite Khloe Kardashian “turned on” Instagram with an “outfit of impact” to celebrate his 38 years of life.

The businesswoman captivated with a micro bikini pink, with ultra-slim straps and a deep triangle neckline, to show off your silhouette of “Hourglass” and his perfect tan.

The bikini what did you use khloe It is part of the latest collection of its Good American brand, and it is sold online for 90 dollars, which is equivalent to 1,820 Mexican pesos.

the younger sister of kim kardashian She accessorized her outfit with a gold necklace while posing for a video in her bathroom.

Besides, the driver She combed her blonde hair into a low ponytail and made up her face with light tones.

Khloe Kardashian celebrated his birthday on Monday with a brunch at the luxurious residence of his mother Kris Jenner in Hidden Hills, California. His sisters attended the event. kim kardashian Y Kendall Jenner.

During the celebration, Kris offered a toast in honor of the birthday girl, whom she called the queen of her family.

The socialite He is in a great moment of his life and, according to sources revealed to the magazine Peoplealso started dating a new person, after a long relationship with tristan thompson and suffering for their infidelities.

Apparently the driver he met the investor thanks to his sister’s introduction kim And although the relationship is still in its early stages, she feels good about dating him.

