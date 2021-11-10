The microchip crisis reaches Brembo

The Brembo machine is ready: the demand is very strong, the orders are there. It remains only to wait for the tsunami caused by the lack of semiconductors to disappear with the return to normality of production and deliveries of motor vehicles. “The sector is facing a still complex end in 2021, a situation that will continue into 2022 – says the executive vice president of Brembo, Matteo Tiraboschi – but when the scenario changes, we will face 12-18 months of large volumes”. The third quarter of the year, whose data received the approval of the board yesterday, saw consolidated net revenues of 681 million (+ 11.9%) on 2020 and + 5.2% on 2019, an Ebit of 58.3 million (71.8 million last year) and profit of 41.7 million, 6.1% of revenues. Reflections on the stock market: -2.2%.

“What affected – so a note – were the increases in production costs, in particular with regard to ferrous metals, energy and logistics, while the global shortage of microchips, while not having a direct impact for Brembo, has created considerable volatility in orders from customers, not allowing optimal management of production capacity. Hence the reduction in margins compared to 2020 and previous periods ». «In any case, Brembo’s fundamentals remain solid – underlines the president Alberto Bombassei – thanks to the contribution of all the business segments in which we operate. In this difficult context and which causes uncertainties for the immediate future, our strategy continues in the direction it has taken ».

On the one hand, the acquisitions (the Danish company Sbs Friction, with effect from 7 January, and the recent completion of the transaction relating to the Spanish J.Juan in the field of motorcycles), on the other hand the turning point in the direction of electronics, software and big a date that led to the creation of the Sensify intelligent braking system, «whose recent introduction – points out Bombassei – positions us as a pioneering company, ready to provide technological solutions for the vehicles of the future». “And in the first months of 2022 – anticipates Tiraboschi – we will inaugurate our Brembo Inspiration Lab in Silicon Valley, near San Francisco”. Finally, in terms of future acquisitions, Brembo is increasingly looking at realities in the field of software and big data.