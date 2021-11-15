The microchip that changed our lives

It was November 15, 1971 when the 4004 was launched on the market. It will go down in history as the first true one microchip commercial: a silicon stamp with metal paws on which are printed (not risers) circuits with a computing power equivalent to 2,300 transistors. The manufacturer and Intel, then a start-up with high hopes and some fears in the field of computer memories, which was trying with a new product to escape the increasingly pressing competition of Japanese industries.

Few people realize this, but it is the beginning of the path that one day will lead to our homes (and our pockets) personal computers, smartphone and all kinds of ‘intelligent’ contraptions. The 4004 is to all intents and purposes a single programmable computer chip‘, a dream long cherished by computer experts behind which there are the work and intuition Federico Faggin, a young and brilliant Vicenza with a degree in physics at the University of Padua.

It is not a scientific discovery and, strictly speaking, not even an invention, but the design revolutionary conceived by Faggin will have a revolutionary impact on the development of information technology. “The microprocessor represents a transition similar to that from the propeller engine to the jet – explains a The Bo Live the historian of the University of Padua David Burigana, specialized in the study of the relationship between technology and international relations -. Let’s not forget that we are during the cold war: together with the space race there is also that of computing power “. In order to study and teach the connections between research, industry and geopolitics, the single course in Microelectronics and globalization, held jointly by Burigana e Alessandro Paccagnella, which also teaches electronics and biosensors in Padua.

Returning to the relationship between competing blocs and technological development, especially in the military field, some argue that the title of first microprocessor should be recognized to the MP944, developed by Ray Holt in 1970 to equip the F-14 Tomcat fighters: the very ones piloted by Tom Cruise in Top Gun. However, the affair was covered by military secrecy until 1998, and this obviously severely limited its technological and social impact. Another contender for the first palm microchip it is the Four-Phase System AL1, conceived by Lee Boysel a few months before the release of the 4004, on paper even higher than the counterpart produced by Intel, but much less known and impactful for the market. Also because it is a custom chip, in practice to be adapted to the needs of each customer: something that if on the one hand can be beneficial in terms of performance, on the other hand it makes production more difficult (and expensive).

Compared to its competitors, Faggin’s idea has the advantage of flexibility; initially designed for the programmable calculators of the Japanese company Busicom, ‘inspired’ by Olivetti products, the 4004 can be installed on virtually any device: ‘come on videogames to those for blood tests’, as an advertisement in 1973 will say. The era begins in which the rhythms will be dictated by the so-called first Moore’s law, from the name of one of the founders of Intel, according to which the computing power of new circuits doubles every 18 months.

The home computer they will arrive only later, between the end of the 70s and the beginning of the 80s, but the road has already been drawn. A revolution that was born and developed in the name of the market: “Anyone can buy microchip and have fun adapting it to new machines: private individuals as well as companies. The phenomenon of programming develops, dozens of companies are born software: it is consumers who inspire and guide the development of new products. Europe, on the other hand, although it is hungry for information technology, remains tied to old-fashioned national development plans ”. The Plan calcul launched by De Gaulle in 1966 will not have the desired effects, while the attempt by Altiero Spinelli, European commissioner for industrial and technological policy between 1970 and 1976, to equip the old continent with an industry will be partly sabotaged by the national governments high tech able to compete with the US.

We know the rest of the story. If the 4004 was still more powerful than the Eniac, the first electronic computer, which occupied an entire room and weighed tens of tons, today the modern microchip they are enormously better performing and are found practically everywhere, no longer just in computers and mobile phones. “The first transistors are born on germanium supports, then undermined by the silicon due to a big advantage: an extremely reliable molding system with which you can do practically anything – explains Alessandro Paccagnella -. Today the new ones microchip they are three-dimensional and non-planar, they rise in height like the skyscrapers of Manhattan and are shaped like a macarone. And in the same area they manage to contain not thousands, but tens of billions of transistors. When Faggin realizes his creature he is able to print circuits with a minimum size of 10 micrometers, thousandths of a millimeter. Today we are able to print circuits of 5 nanometers, 5 millionths of a millimeter “.

A strategic sector in which the United States still dominates after fifty years: “Among the top 10 manufacturing companies, six are American, two Korean, one Taiwanese and one European – continues Paccagnella -. 20 years ago there were three European companies, but in the meantime we have lost many positions. In the meantime, China is making an enormous effort but for now it is able to cover just 50% of its needs “. Precisely the competition between the two superpowers gives a key to understanding what is happening in the international field: from the shortage of microchip, which threatens to sabotage the recovery after the pandemic, to the tensions on Taiwan, one of the most important semiconductor producers in the world. A competition from which Europe is currently excluded, unless it returns to invest heavily in a strategic sector: “Microelectronics is based on quantum mechanics, of which it constitutes one of the most striking applications – concludes Paccagnella -. This is why it is important to go back to focusing on basic research as well ”. In the hope that it is not too late.