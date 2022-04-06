the microSD card for Nintendo Switch throws its price more than 55 euros

The 256 GB SanDisk microSD card costs only 33.99 euros.

If you are a regular player of switch you know that the console has a very limited internal memory. It is almost mandatory to have a micro SD card to increase this capacity and not have problems when downloading video games. There is one on Amazon. amazing deal to buy the officially licensed Nintendo SanDisk microSD card for only 33.99 euros. It is a much cheaper price than usual, specifically it marks its historical minimum with a difference of 55.91 euros.

During this week, Amazon is celebrating its spring deals and you can find very juicy discounts. The card 256GB SanDisk microSD It actually costs 89.90 euros, but it has a 62% discount that you can take advantage of. finally stays in only 33.99 euros, so it’s a saving of almost 56 euros. With this card you can forget about space problems on your console, as well as being the ideal gift for any Super Mario fan.

Know more: SanDisk 256GB microSD card

The 256 GB microSD card has a Super Mario design

The SanDisk microSD card has official nintendo license, so console compatibility is guaranteed. Do you have credit cards available? higher and lower capacity, although its price varies. The 256 GB card is the one with best value for money and can be used to save games, screenshots, videos and other additional content.

Have transfer speeds Up to 100MB/s to load games instantly. This model has a beautiful design of the power star from Super Mario, while others have an iconic element from Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda, and even Apex Legends.

This card is cheaper than ever on Amazon, since it only costs 33.99 euros. Thanks to this offer you can save up to 55.91 euros , so it is well worth taking advantage of the 62 percent discount that is applied. It is possible that this discount is temporary because the discount period spring ends April 13.

