The Microsoft Store may have revealed the arrival of several Activision Blizzard games on Xbox Game Pass

As most of you will remember, earlier this year, Redmond once again surprised us with the purchase of Activision Blizzard for about 70,000 million dollars, thus making it the largest and most expensive purchase to date. How could it be otherwise, everyone is eagerly awaiting new details about this acquisition, which will not be revealed until it becomes effective. While we already know that Xbox Game Studios will receive an impressive portfolio of games, technology, 14 talented studios, and a track record of commercial success as Call of Duty, which will continue to be multiplatform in the company of other great sagasuntil the existing agreements end.

Although, among the few details that the senior Xbox officials were able to reveal, Phil Spencer confirmed that Microsoft would add as many Activision Blizzard games to Xbox Game Pass as possible, as happened with the Bethesda titles when the acquisition of ZeniMax Media was finalized. For this reason, it now seems that that moment could be drawing near, since thanks to VidocqClues and the acquaintance Idle Sloth Via Twitter, the Microsoft Store would have left us several clues about the possible arrival of several Activision Blizzard games on Xbox Game Pass.

Activision Blizzard games to Xbox Game Pass

Credits: @VidocqClues

These are some of the Activision Blizzard sagas that Bobby Kotick wants Microsoft to resurrect

As you can see, Call of Duty Cold War, Diablo II Resurrected, Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered and Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) appear in the ‘Xbox Game Pass Offers’ section, so they could be clear clues of its imminent arrival on Xbox Game Pass. Be that as it may, from SomosXbox we will keep you informed with any news about it.

