the mid-range smartphone has gone low cost

In a market full of interesting proposals there is a mid-range smartphone capable of distinguishing itself mainly in one aspect: a large one screen 6.6-inch with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, therefore perfect for those who love to have a product that is above all fluid and pleasant to use.









Today there are many smartphones with this peculiarity, but most of the times they are high-end or medium-high-end products and therefore also expensive. Realme 8i wants to unhinge this equation, and proposes itself as a mid-range Android smartphone that manages to combine a very “fast” screen with a price more than affordable for those who do not have large budgets or simply want to allocate “the right” to the purchase. Price that has become cheaper than ever in the past few hours, when Amazon decided to offer Discount Realme 8i. Let’s find out how it is made and how much it currently costs, the mid-range Android smartphone that costs like a low cost one.

Realme 8i, technical characteristics

Realme 8i has one screen 6.6-inch IPS LCD type with 120 Hz refresh rate and Full HD + resolution (1,080 x 2,412 pixels, 400 pixels per inch), a chip MediaTek Helio G96 2.05 GHz maximum frequency with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for gaming.

In terms of memories, there are 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage space, however expandable thanks to the slot dedicated to accommodate microSD cards, so you can keep photos at maximum resolution and even long videos without worrying too much about how much space remains in memory.

Realme 8i has a 16 megapixel front camera and three cameras rear, the main 50 megapixel f / 1.8 with autofocus coupled with two sensors, macro and depth for the enhancement of portraits, of 2 megapixels each. Rare and therefore highly appreciated these days the presence of the entrance to the audio jack 3.5mm for wired headphones.

On the front of the connectivity Realme 8i is a dual SIM Android smartphone that offers LTE, dual-band 802.11 Wi-Fi, hotspot, Bluetooth 5.1 LE with AD2P protocol, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS and USB-C for charging and data transfer. For it unlock there is a fingerprint reader next to it in the frame.

There battery is a non-removable 5,000 mAh unit with 18-watt fast charging support. The interface user is the Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Two le colors: Space Black and Space Purple. Dimensions of 164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm and 194 grams of weight.

Realme 8i, the Amazon offer

Realme 8i was made official last September at a list price of 199 euros, however commensurate with the technical specifications all in all of a good level for a mid-range product.

However, things are getting much more interesting at current prices. Amazon offers Realme 8i at a discount 176.33 euros (-22.67 euros, -11%) that project its mid-range content within the low cost segment: it’s worth taking advantage of.

Realme 8i – 4/64 GB version – 120Hz display – 5,000 mAh battery