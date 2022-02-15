the mid-range that raises the bar

An event that inflamed the whole world gave life to the brand new Xiaomi smartphones. In this case I’m talking to you about Redmi Note 11 Pro And Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, two devices that belong to the mid-range but honestly speaking, raise the standards so high that they can hardly be surpassed. If you are in the mood to change your trusty phone for something worth it, I warn you right away: with the launch promos you are not asked for more than 300 euros to take you home to the giants in no uncertain terms.

In a minute I’ll explain in detail how you can snatch the best price to your advantage, in the meantime I invite you to add your favorite model to the AliExpress cart.only online store where you can buy them at the moment.

L’VAT already included in the price it is the icing on the cake.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 PRO and PRO 5G: superb technical characteristics

Starting from the aesthetics, very little can be said about these smartphones. Compared to the very recent ones launched on the market, they pair a extra slim and elegant design with a photographic sector that does not clash and above all does not bother you in terms of high altitude difference. Finally you can have a mid-range smartphone, with winning features and above all that does not make you give up anything.

Both variants share several points of their datasheets. I tell you right now that you can buy them in different breakfasts to give a touch of panache even to your favorite accessory. However, I would like to tell you one thing: hold on tight you are not ready for what you are about to discover!

The undisputed master is the bright display and top quality. Despite being great since I’m telling you about a 6.67 in, fits perfectly in your hand and reaches every corner without having to use the other one too (thanks to the square sides like on the iPhone). Technology can only be present AMOLED with blacks so deep that you feel like you’re navigating a galaxy and what a definition! You know when you sit in the cinema chair and enjoy a film in all its wonders? With these Xiaomi smartphones you instantly replicate the sensation. Even designed for mobile gaming, they won’t let you down.

Needless to say, that’s not the only noteworthy feature. I still have to tell you about the battery which has an absolute capacity to stand up two days in a row complete with 67W fast charging to be back up and running in minutes, literally. And the photographic sector? Go and collect the Oscar because they will reward you for both the best photography and the best direction thanks to 108 megapixel main lens. Don’t spare yourself, the selfies are masterfully as well as close-ups and panoramas.

You may be wondering, why are they two different models if they are the same? Here the answer falls to perfection!

You have to know that the two they differ for two reasons substantial:

one obviously supports the 5G connections while the other does not; The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is equipped with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon while the Redmi Note 11 Pro boasts a MediaTek Helio G96.

Two exceptional smartphones – choose your favorite

As it should be, everyone has the your needs. If you are tired of having to fall in love with exceptional smartphones that, however, cost a lot of the high memory cuts, this does not happen here.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 PRO and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G are available in three versions:

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory;

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory;

6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory.

This way you can choose the one that suits you best, according to your needs without having to compromise. Obviously, if you aim for the highest cut of both features, it can only be the best choice, but believe me, even in the “poor” version, these smartphones fly between your two fingers.

Prices in hand: a revolution that starts from the market

Each version has a different price. Thanks to the launch promo now on AliExpress, however, snatching a price is so easy that you should take advantage of it. Starting February 16 each model can be purchased at a special price, but to save even more, start collecting the coupons available. Open the page and click on “get coupon” so you have secured one since the number is very limited. In particular, the following are available:

Starting prices, as you may have guessed, are respectively 269 euros for the version with 5G support and 251 euros for the classic.

In any case, the surprises do not end there.

If you place your order on February 16th, i first thousand Buyers receive a gorgeous complimentary one Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 completely free.

If you add a model of your choice to the cart, you automatically participate in the draw which is giving away a couple of Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3. Hurry up because there are only 30 pieces available and remember: the winner is announced on February 20th.

So what are you waiting for to be part of the revolution? I remind you that the promotion is to be seized on the fly: you have only on February 16th and 17th to take advantage of it and that AliExpress is a safe and reliable e-commerce. VAT is already included in the final price.