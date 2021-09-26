The middle name of Cameron Diaz’s daughter is even more distinctive than the first

Cameron Diaz had started 2020 by telling of having had a daughter with her husband Benji Madden and he had also revealed the first name of the little girl: Raddix.

Now, thanks to the birth certificate obtained from The Blast, it turned out that they also gave it two other names, one more classic and one more particular.

The girl is called: Raddix Chloe Wildflower!

The certificate also confirms that it is born in 2019, exactly the December 30th.

According to some, Wildflower (aka wildflower) could be a tribute to Drew Barrymore, with whom Cameron Diaz starred in “Charlie” s Angels “in 2000.

Since then I have been BFF, indeed even more: “We are more than friends, she is my sister“Drew said in an interview last year.

Well, in 2015 the actress had published a book in which she recounted some of her life experiences and which was called “Wildflower”.

ph: getty images