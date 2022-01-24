the Midnight Black cover is not black!

The challenge between Sony and Dbrand on the PS5 covers continues with tweets: for the curators of the social networks of the company that independently produces the adhesive skins for the owners of the nextgen console of the Japanese technological giant, the Midnight Black shell is not black at all!

The representatives of Dbrand in fact take the opportunity offered by the launch of the colored PS5 covers to find a Midnight Black body and compare the first-party panels with theirs DarkPlates, the unofficial bodies that the company launched in February 2021, drawing the ire of Sony’s lawyers.

The image shared by Dbrand then resumes a photo taken by a content creator who complains that the coloring of the new PS5 body is “closer to dark blue than black, and with shades different from those of DualSense black”. The curators of Dbrand’s social media have thus seized the ball and, in taking up the disheartened message of the Twitter user, they sarcastically share his disappointment and, on the contrary, they say they are amused by the fact that “You can’t sue to find out what black is really about”.

Pending further developments (and any responses from the PlayStation team), we remind you that the recent rumors about the arrival of the backward compatibility of PS1, PS2 and PS3 on Sony’s nextgen console have been denied by the latest Japanese PlayStation 5 commercial.