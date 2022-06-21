The Mighty Thor, Jane Foster, Coming to Marvel’s Avengers Next Week

The Mighty Thor, Jane Foster, will be the next female superhero to join Square Enix’s (still) Avengers game. Crystal Dynamics has released the first trailer for Marvel’s Avengers’ Mighty Thor update, which is coming out June 28.

Like all additional characters added to this action game, The Mighty Thor, Jane Foster, will be a free character: all players on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Steam and Stadia will be able to play with her at no additional cost.

VIDEO Marvel’s Avengers – The Mighty Thor (Jane Foster)

In this trailer, however, we don’t see Thor in action, but rather a series of static illustrations with voices, illustrated by Takeshi MiyazawaCanadian Marvel artist who brings commanding touches to his work, including Spider-Man, Ms. Marvel, and Silk comics.

The trailer includes Odin, Loki and the “other Thor”the character who is already available from the beginning in the game, and serves as an introduction to the character (who is played by Natalie Portman in the upcoming Thor movie Love and Thunder).

However, everything indicates that, unlike Black Panther or Hawkeye (both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop), Jane Foster will not have her own campaign, perhaps beyond some mission or challenge. The thing is Crystal Dynamics is keeping quiet on that for now.…

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price. Sign up for free

It won’t be long before we see what Jane Foster has in store for Marvel’s Avengers, because will arrive on June 28. After her, there are no more confirmed characters for the game, the result of an agreement between Square Enix and Marvel that has not borne fruit.

Perhaps that is why Square Enix sold the two western studios (Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal) to Embracer Group, leaving the future of Marvel games in the air and specifically this Avengers, which may stop receiving content while Crystal Dynamics works on the new Tomb Raider.