The migrant bomb hovers over the government: two thousand rescue workers landed in Lampedusa

In full political emergency due to the election of the President of the Republic, another boat arrives in Lampedusa with 280 migrants and 7 corpses. Yet another journey of hope that the government and in particular the Minister of the Interior Luciana Lamorgese have not been able to block, because after years of chatter and more or less official visits to the countries of departure of the immigrants, the traffic has not yet stopped of human beings. In 2021 alone, 67,000 illegal immigrants arrived on our shores.

«In general silence – comments Undersecretary Nicola Molteni – in the first 25 days of January we have over 2 thousand landings. Double the same period of ’21. A fact that must alarm and worry. The arrivals of Lampedusa in these days and nights and the presence of three NGOs, one Italian and two foreign, confirm that the phenomenon of the management of migratory flows, especially in the central Mediterranean, remains a gigantic problem that European institutions and the national government I can not underestimate but address with extreme urgency immediately “. And he continues: «Also because more departures and more landings also result in more victims and more missing at sea. The more than 1,500 deaths in the central Mediterranean in 2021 are a dramatic fact. Without a community response, a national intervention to defend the borders and to fight smugglers and human traffickers is immediately needed ”.

Last night it was the Italian Coast Guard who intervened with two patrol boats to rescue the 280 people on board the 20-meter boat, about 20 miles south of the island of Lampedusa, in the Italian SAR area of ​​responsibility. The boat had already been adrift for several hours in Tunisian waters. The authorities of the North African country had immediately coordinated the operations by sending a ship to rescue, which, however, had not been able to locate the vessel. In the following hours, the boat, which in all probability “had resumed navigation to the north – explains a note from the Coast Guard”, was identified in the vicinity of the Italian waters responsible for search and rescue by a Frontex aircraft. The boat was then joined in Italian SAR waters by two patrol boats departing from Lampedusa and by one of the Finance and NGO ship Alita Mari.

Three migrants found on board lifeless. Four others, who immediately appeared in desperate conditions to the Cisom doctors present, died, probably of hypothermia, before arriving on the island. The victims are presumably all Bengali nationals. The survivors come from Bangladesh, Egypt, Sudan and Mali and were transferred to the Contrada Imbriacola hotspot, already full for days beyond the allowable.

The Prosecutor of Agrigento, led by Luigi Patronaggio, has opened an investigation against unknown persons. The alleged smuggler, whom the police are already looking for, will be charged with the death of the seven “as a consequence of another crime”.