The migrant who saved grandmother and children: ‘What a surprise me knight’ – Politics

“I thought it was over in July, it was over, but on Friday evening they called me from Rome to tell me that President Mattarella has given me the honor of knight. I didn’t expect it, it’s a surprise that he gave me a Great pleasure. I didn’t even think about it anymore. I know that I will have to go to receive the honor but I don’t know when it will be. President Mattarella is a person I respect, I’m happy that he has decided this also for me. I know that in Italy it is a very important honor, I am very pleased to have it “. Thus Mamadou Fall, 39, from Senegal, the man who on 9 July in Follonica (Grosseto) saved a 69-year-old woman and her two 9 and 11-year-old grandchildren from an attack in an apartment building with hammer blows putting your life at risk. He was at home on TV and heard the screams inside the building, so he left the house and intervened by blocking the attacker. Now, he is awarded by the President Sergio Mattarella of the honor of Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic. Mamadou Fall, who has lived in Follonica since 2006, works as a waiter in a restaurant on the seafront.

“It’s a seasonal job, now we’re stopped,” he says. He does not know if after so many years in Italy he will apply for citizenship. “It’s not something I’m thinking about, at least now”, he added while on the woman rescued with her grandchildren (a child was injured by a blow) he never met her “but in Follonica they talk about her every now and then, she is improving. , he started walking again “. “The news from the Quirinale fills us with joy and pride – commented Mayor Andrea Benini, contacted by Mamadou Fall after receiving the call from the Quirinale. of the whole city, he had to face together with his grandchildren, and all his family, something incomprehensibly painful and crazy.

Mamadou made a gesture of extraordinary courage, with naturalness; he could have looked out, closed the door and called the carabinieri; instead he literally put his life in danger to save that of three innocents “. The Quirinale will confer the title” for the courage and altruism with which, at his own risk, he intervened to defend a woman from a violent attack “.” He is a very reserved person and of great modesty, and does not like the spotlight – it is described -. His gesture, of enormous courage, however, deserves recognition and I am sure that this exhibition will not be an embarrassment to him “.