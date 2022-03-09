The Milan company experiencing the short week

Shorter working week and the possibility of implementing smartworking. This is the new working method adopted by the multinational Mondelez International in its Milan office.

Starting in March, the Workplace of the Future experimentation was launched in the Milan offices, which, as the company itself explains in a note, “consists of a holistic approach to flexibility in terms of places and times of work and rest”. Among the innovations introduced, the possibility to choose whether to distribute the weekly working hours over 4.5 working days, whether to work from the Milan offices or to take advantage of two smartworking days per week (plus two additional days per month) and the ability to plan holidays without closures imposed from above.

The new model, as the US company explains, brings multiple advantages: from the impact on people’s well-being, thanks to better management of time dedicated to personal and working spheres, to the enhancement of diversity through the possibility of attracting a more wide and diversified, passing through productivity improvement and benefits in terms of environmental sustainability linked to the reduction of the impact on transport.

“We are proud to be among the pioneers in Italy of an innovative approach that combines all the needs of the parties in the field, with a particular eye to those of the people – says Silvia Bagliani, president and CEO of the Mondelez International group in Italy -. For years Mondelez International has been committed to always looking ahead to implement concrete actions that enhance the contribution of the individual, fostering the culture of dialogue, nurturing trust among colleagues and building on a sense of responsibility in achieving clear and shared individual objectives “.

The Workplace of the Future model was outlined by listening to the needs of employees. In fact, an internal survey showed that 94% of them appreciate smart-working work, which is considered capable of increasing concentration and productivity. At the same time, the perception of always being connected and of how office work plays a fundamental role in the development and strengthening of social relationships and in the reappropriation of separate spaces between private and working life also came to light. Hence the development of a hybrid work model that has individual management at its center.