The Milan stock exchange fell, followed by the other European markets

Same downward trend also for the main European stock exchanges.

No significant change for theEuro / US dollar, which trades on the eve of 1.133. Substantially stable thegold, which continues the session on the eve of the levels at 1,857.6 dollars an ounce. Slight increase for oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil), which shows a rise of 0.23%.

Consolidate the levels of the eve it spreadsettling at +164 basis points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP standing at 1.84%.

Among the main European stock exchanges collapses Frankfurtwith a decline of 3.20%, sales with full hands on Londonwhich suffers a decrease of 1.88%, and poor performance for Pariswhich recorded a decline of 3.16%.

In Milan, a sharp decline in FTSE MIB (-3.74%), which reached 25,959 points; along the same lines, the FTSE Italia All-Share it collapsed by 3.67%, down to 28,279 points.

The FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-3.45%); as well, the bad FTSE Italia Star (-3.04%).

Black day in Piazza Affari: all large cap stocks I’m at a loss.

The strongest sales show up on Banco BPMwhich continues trading at -7.24%.

Under pressure Unicreditwhich shows a decline of 6.25%.

Black session for BPERwhich leaves a loss of 6.10% on the table.

It slips Intesa Sanpaolowith a clear disadvantage of 5.87%.

Top of the ranking of mid-cap stocks from Milan, Falck Renewables (+ 0.63%) e BF (+ 0.57%).

The worst performances, on the other hand, are recorded on MPS Bankwhich gets -8.08%.

In free fall Anima Holdingwhich sinks by 6.67%.

Heavy Salcef Groupwhich marks a drop of as much as -6.17 percentage points.

Dramatic sitting for doValuewhich fell by 5.71%.

Among macroeconomic appointments which will have the greatest influence on market trends:

Tuesday 15/02/2022

00:50 Japan: GDP, quarterly (expected 1.4%; previous -0.9%)

05:30 Japan: Industrial production, monthly (previous 7%)

08:00 United Kingdom: Unemployment benefits claims (expected -36.2K units; previously -43.3K units)

08:00 United Kingdom: Unemployment rate (expected 4.1%; previous 4.1%)

9:00 am Spain: Consumption prices, monthly (previous 1.2%)

9:00 am Spain: Consumption prices, annual (expected 6%; previous 6.5%)

11:00 am Germany: ZEW index (53.5 points expected; 51.7 points preceded).

