The military junta in Mali expels the French ambassador – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – BAMAKO, 31 JAN – The military junta in power in Mali after the coup of 2021 has decided to expel the French ambassador. National TV announced it.



“The government of the Republic of Mali informs national and international public opinion that today the French ambassador to Bamako, His Excellency Joël Meyer, has been summoned by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and has been informed of the government’s decision that invites him to leave the national territory within 72 hours “, was announced in a statement read by state television.



Also today, the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian accused the Wagner private group, made up of Russian mercenaries, of plundering Mali. The military junta responded hard-nosed, underlining that Paris only thinks of its own interests, while on the other hand there is a solid partnership with Russia. (HANDLE).

