The militias round up hundreds of refugees. The EU had also asked for it





The camp destroyed and set on fire by the militias during the arrests

The roundup of the Libyan militias on the orders of the Tripoli authorities started in the middle of the night, while almost a thousand migrants and refugees slept on the access road to one of the headquarters of the UN high commissioner for refugees. To kick off the operations, which the government had been postponing for weeks also due to the strong international media exposure of the refugees, who in connection had also participated in a forum in the Vatican, was an explicit request from the European Union, through the correspondent In a note sent to Avvenire the UN High Commissioner for Refugees expresses concern from Tripoli for the fate of the prisoners and confirms that the whole operation still has several unclear points.

In recent weeks there had been moments of tension between some migrants and the security personnel who guard the headquarters of the high commissioner. Instead of stopping the individuals involved in the riots, Tripoli intervened with a mass deportation, as already happened in recent months when 4 thousand refugees were thrown into prison camps which in the meantime had emptied due to sea departures and transfers. in the recently opened detention camps in the middle of the desert, away from prying eyes.

Without sparing pregnant women and small children, the foreigners were all taken to facilities under the control of the DCIM, where, according to the United Nations, “unspeakable horrors” have been occurring for years. The iron fist against migrants is also the first public action of the new head of the Department, the construction manager Al-Khoja suspected by international organizations and various UN reports of being at the center of a network of human traffickers.

On December 8, EU ambassador Jose Sabadell reiterated his concern “for the current situation outside the headquarters of UNHCR Libya, which endangers the lives of many and prevents UNHCR from carrying out its work by providing humanitarian assistance to most vulnerable “. Unhcr, however, has never asked the Tripoli authorities to evict migrants en masse, but only to intervene on some “troublemakers”. “We ask the Libyan authorities to guarantee security and protect people and locals,” Ambassador Sabadell wrote on Twitter. Two days later the diplomat tried to correct the shot: “We are concerned about the violations of migrants’ rights, including arbitrary detention in unacceptable conditions. We welcome the work of the UN, including UNHCR, which provides humanitarian assistance and protection and we ask the Libyan authorities to facilitate them. “But by now the signal had been clear and what would be the reaction of the various police forces sharing control of the capital was predictable.

Already last October, on the occasion of the first raid on the streets of Tripoli, the UN High Commissioner had asked for an end to the arbitrary arrests and the resumption of evacuation flights. In 2021 alone, more than 1,000 people who were about to be transferred to safe African countries were stranded in Libya due to the blockade of humanitarian corridors, decided unilaterally by Tripoli.

The High Commissioner for Refugees sent a note from Tripoli to Avvenire, expressing concern and asking the authorities to respect human rights.

“Unhcr is very concerned about the situation of the people arrested last night. We are trying to ascertain where they are now and to provide all necessary assistance “, it reads.” We continue to ask the Libyan authorities to respect the human rights and dignity of asylum seekers and refugees and to release those arbitrarily detained. , including women and children “. A request in recent years that has almost fallen on deaf ears. The High Commissioner recalls that “the Libyan authorities have the responsibility to guarantee the safety of all people on their territory; however, state authorities are also required to guarantee respect for the rights and dignity of all people in Libya, including migrants and asylum seekers ”.

This is a reference that refers to some tensions that have existed between some refugees and the staff who cooperate with UN agencies in Tripoli. The UN request was to find a solution for the people encamped and at the same time ensure that there were no obstacles in humanitarian operations.

Sources of the international missions in Tripoli explained to Avvenire that “at the moment it is not clear who ordered and who carried out the raids”. In addition to the Department against Illegal Immigration (DCIM), the “Knights of Janzour”, one of the Tripoline militias, would also have intervened. The management of the Ain Zara prison confirmed that a large number of people were taken to the detention center, but did not want to specify the numbers. Eyewitnesses speak of about 1,000 people.

As for the evacuations from Libya, “which Avvenire mentions in today’s article, after the lifting of the ban on humanitarian flights, a total of 1,643 people were evacuated or resettled out of Libya to a safe country throughout 2021”. But these are still small numbers. “UNHCR is ready, together with other UN agencies, to work with the Libyan authorities to develop a plan to address the situation of refugees and asylum seekers in a humane and rights-based way. Many – reports the comment of the UN agency – lost their makeshift shelters and their belongings in the police operations in October. They need assistance to ensure access to housing and basic services at a time of greatest vulnerability ”.