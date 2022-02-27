The million dollar question: How much will the ticket for the Bad Rabbit concert cost?

Santo Domingo, DR

All the Dominican fans of the urban star Bad Bunny have been questioning the cost of the tickets for the concert that he will star in on October 21 at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium.

With the tour “World’s hottest tour” on social networks, the expectations of the singer’s followers have been high and according to their comments, none would want to miss the opportunity to see the interpreter of “Callaita” on stage.

Until now, only the information on the date on which the tickets will be available for sale has been revealed and the price of the tickets remains unknown, but many users indicate that this country has been one of the countries that has externalized the artist “more support”, so he understands that it must be a “moderate price”.

It is known by the producer of that event, Gamal Haché, that this February 28 the pre-sale of tickets is scheduled through the official website of the tour and through his Instagram account Gamal explained that those users who have credit cards or debit Mastercard will be the first to purchase tickets starting at 12:00 AM next Monday.

In the same way, the information was released that those who do not have their Mastercard will be able to start getting their tickets from Tuesday, March 1, from midnight.

His concert in the DR in 2019

At the age of 25, Bad Bunny filled the Quisqueya Stadium with his “x100pre” tour on June 16, 2019.

“The bad rabbit”, as the artist is called, went up on stage at 10:15 at night performing the song, “Ni bien, ni mal”, accompanied only by a DJ; Later, several dancers joined him who choreographed some songs.

That was the only and first solo concert in the Dominican Republic of the now considered one of the most anticipated artists in all countries.