The millionaire agreement that Harry Styles signed with Marvel Studios

According to the newspaper The Sunthe British singer and actor would have signed a five-film deal with Marvel Studios worth 100 million dollars to play Eros.

It is said that the former member of one direction28, has been in talks with executives to play the brother of Thanos in “up to five projects”.

The president of the studies, Kevin Feige, confirmed the union of styles to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at San Diego ComicCon last weekend and announced that they are preparing two new phases of franchises and spin offs of the world of comics.

To say by a Los Angeles film consultant, “Harry was in Marvel’s crosshairs for the last 18 months. Not only is he the biggest pop artist of the moment, his star is so great that he transcends film and music.”

Harry Styles will be part of the MCU.

styles, he considered, “has the midas touch and will be a great deal that appeals to different demographics and showcases its talents to older comics fans.” He also indicated that the interpreter and his advisers were only waiting for the right project to sign with the studios.

Now the surprise is that Harry will do up to five projects with Marvel, which could put him in the shoes ofEros for the next 15 years. With his two new movies coming out this year, it is said that styles could become one of the most sought-after leads in Hollywood.