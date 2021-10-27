the millionaire budget of the film with Jason Momoa

The budget of Aquaman it was over 200 million dollars, excluding advertising expenses, managing to gross over 1.148 billion dollars at the American box office. The film was released in Chinese cinemas on December 7, 2018, before it was released in the US on December 21. In China, in the first week, Aquaman managed to collect 93.6 million dollars. Impossible not to notice, even if in a minor role, the splendid Nicole Kidman who plays Queen Atlanna dubbed in the Italian edition by the impeccable Chiara Colizzi. Born in Honolulu on June 20, 1967, she is considered one of the most beautiful actresses ever. Her debut came when she was 16 at Henry Safran’s Christmas in the woods. The last film she worked on is Ryan Murphy’s The Prom in 2010. In 2003, she won the Oscar for Best Actress in The Hours if she starred with Frida’s Salma Hayek, Unfaithful’s Diane Lane, Julianne Moore in Away from paradise and Renee Zellweger of Chicago.

Strange Bedfellows / Gina Lollobrigida and Rock Hudson on Rete 4

Aquaman, info streaming Channel 5

Aquaman tells “a kitsch and underwater epic that tries not to take itself too seriously but then can’t resist going for long”. Andrea Fornasiero saves the film with a sufficiency with two and a half stars on MyMovies and adds: “A textbook hero’s journey complete with an initially reluctant protagonist and also the intelligent and wise female counterpart. However, everything is well known and the level of writing and the bombastic staging is not enough to elevate the film to a true epic or to make it an enthralling entertainment ”. Gabriele Niola in his Overview always on the same portal specifies: “Like any self-respecting origin story, the film tells the process of creating a hero, one who passes through the mismanagement of new powers and the formation of a man who as a young and immature ends up becoming the king losing a lot but also understanding a lot ”. We will see Aquaman tonight on Channel 5, click here for the live streaming. Click here for the trailer video.

Open face / Su Rete 4 the last film directed by George Seaton

Aquaman, film on Channel 5 directed by James Wan

Aquaman will be repeated today, October 26, starting give her 21.40 hours from Channel 5. It is one of those films loved by every young person, anywhere in the world. Produced between the United States and Australia in 2018 and arrived in Italy on January 1, 2019, Aquaman is a film that cannot be categorized into a single genre but ranges from action, fantasy, science fiction and adventure. Distributed by Warner Bros, under the expert direction of James Wan, an innovative Malaysian director, screenwriter and producer, best known for directing and creating successful horror films and sagas such as Saw and The Conjuring, this film has had a staggering success. The actors, already famous and appreciated by the public for the many committed and successful films they have portrayed, have resonant names such as Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe and Nicole Kidman.

Loading... Advertisements

Final Score, Italy 1 / Dave Bautista and little else in an adrenaline-charged film

Aquaman, the plot

The film Aquaman begins in 1985 in Amnesty Bay, Maine, where the lighthouse keeper, Thomas, meets Atlanna, Nicole Kidman, queen of Atlantis, who fled her kingdom to avoid marrying Barox, the future king. The two fall in love and give birth to a son Arthur, living a simple but happy life. But the guards of the king of Atlantis manage to find Atlanna and she will be forced to flee, leaving the family. We return to the present, where Arthur, anonymously, continues his fight against the pirates, until they try to hijack a submarine and is forced to ask his father for help.

The situation will get out of hand and will end in an explosion, where Jesse Kane, to save his own son’s life, will die. Evenings later Arthur is joined by Mera, who will beg him to return with her to Atlantis. Arthur does not want to know but unexpectedly he and his father, and everyone in the village, are hit by a tsunami; and saved by Mera. The tsunami, caused by the half-brother Orm, will convince Aquaman to try to save his mother’s kingdom, and a battle without equal begins alongside Mera. In the decisive duel Arthur manages to defeat his brother but will decide to save him, leaving him to the guards of Atlantis. Atlanna will be reunited with Thomas and his son, who has definitively become the king of Atlantis.

Video, the trailer of the film Aquaman

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED