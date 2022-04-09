The millionaire contract offered by the Brazilian team to Pep Guardiola to be the substitute for Tite

2022-04-07

Unexpected! Pep Guardiola is the number one candidate to be the Brazil coach from 2023 to be Tite’s replacement after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The current strategist had already announced that he would leave office after the World Cup and Juninho Paulista, coordinator of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed it in an interview with the Marca newspaper: “Yes, he will probably leave.”

With changes: Barcelona’s lineup to score goals and give an authority blow in the Europa League quarterfinals

In Brazil they are already working on his replacement, Ednaldo Rodrigues is the new president of the federation and his number one candidate for the bench is Pep Guardiola.

Through members who have not yet officially joined the new structure of the Confederation, but unless they are surprised they will, a strategy was drawn up that included meetings to bring what initially seemed like a dream closer: Guardiola’s ‘yes’.