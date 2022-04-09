Sports

The millionaire contract offered by the Brazilian team to Pep Guardiola to be the substitute for Tite

2022-04-07

Unexpected! Pep Guardiola is the number one candidate to be the Brazil coach from 2023 to be Tite’s replacement after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The current strategist had already announced that he would leave office after the World Cup and Juninho Paulista, coordinator of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed it in an interview with the Marca newspaper: “Yes, he will probably leave.”

In Brazil they are already working on his replacement, Ednaldo Rodrigues is the new president of the federation and his number one candidate for the bench is Pep Guardiola.

Through members who have not yet officially joined the new structure of the Confederation, but unless they are surprised they will, a strategy was drawn up that included meetings to bring what initially seemed like a dream closer: Guardiola’s ‘yes’.

The CBF has already conveyed to Pep’s brother and representative, Pere Guardiola, its intentions to take him to be the canarinha’s future coach for the 2026 World Cup.

The proposed salary is around 12 million net (Tite earns 3,900,000), a very high amount, but still below the 20 he receives in Manchester.

Guardiola has a contract with the citizens until 2023, something that could be an impediment for Pep to reach the bench of one of the best teams in the world.

