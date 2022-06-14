the millionaire figure requested by the newspaper of the trial

The trial for defamation in the United States between the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in which the actor emerged victorious from his bitter and publicized lawsuit against his ex-wife, continues to generate a stir in the world of Hollywood entertainment.

After almost a month of deliberation by the jury, who concluded that the two Hollywood stars had defamed each other, more details about the trial between the stars were known. Now, a diary of the judicial diligence, made by a citizen who witnessed four days of the confrontation before the court, takes center stage in the case of Amber and Johnny.

The newspaper is already for sale on a digital platform and the writer is asking for it a figure of 10,000 dollars, which will be used for charity, according to several media outlets dedicated to American entertainment.

Now, on the eBay buying and selling platform, where is this diary available, Up to 14 thousand dollars have been offered to buy this curious and unique writing.

This document is made up of more than 70 pages of details and moments that were not recorded by the media. This assistant to the trial took notes for four days and in each of them he documented almost 25 sheets of unpublished content about the legal confrontation between the actors.

The author of this writing was identified as Larry Foreman, who is a citizen of the state of Kentucky, southwestern United States. This person arrived in Virginia, where the trial took place.

According to the local media TMZForeman drove to the place of the judicial proceeding in order to detail what the eyes cannot see and that the television cameras do not register.

amber breaks silence

A few days after the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, which was pending for the entire community of followers of these two artists, the first reaction of the actress was known in the middle of an interview she gave to the American chain NBC, where he assured that he had been a victim, but that he did not blame the judge or the jury.

Among the topics that the actress discussed in the interview, she stressed that she did not deserve the “hate” she was receiving through social networks, assuring that during the trial hearings Depp’s “workers” had spoken that had made her look like a person of little credibility.

“How could they not come to that conclusion! They sat for more than three weeks listening, non-stop, incessant testimony from paid employees and, towards the end of the trial, from random people,” Heard said in the interview with the US chain.

He added: “Even if you are someone who thinks I deserve this hate and hostility, even if you think I am lying, you can’t look me in the eye and say you think there has been fair representation on social media”, referring to the criticism he would be receiving from different Internet users.

And with respect to the judge and the jurors, he stated that he did not blame them and stressed that Johnny Depp was quite a character, much loved and recognized by many, for which he could also have interfered with the verdict.

“How could they believe me after three weeks in which they made me look like a person with little credibility? (…) I do not blame them. In fact, I understand them (…) he is a very loved character and people think that he knows him. He is a fantastic actor”, the actress said in her interview.