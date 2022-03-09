The millionaire figure that “Otro Rollo” charged for advertising on the show

Midtime Editorial

Some years ago the sensation program of the nights it was ‘Another roll’, well Adal Ramones, Mauricio Castillo, Gaby Platas, Yordi Rosado, among others, they generated laughter and a lot fun with his skits. The popularity also made them make lots of money, well advertise in the program It wasn’t cheap at all.

Adal Ramones recently confessed that a sketch that included Abelard from Sesame Street brought them a lawsuit from England, a fact that surprised many people, but now knowing how much a mention in ‘Otro Rollo’ cost is crazy.

The price for advertising in ‘Otro Rollo’

Adal Ramones was invited to the YouTube channel of Franco Escamilla‘Tirando Bola’, where in addition to talking and laughing, they revealed Some secrets of this TV program.

If you ever see any episodesure will you remember that sometimes between sketch, monologue, botargas race or any section, Adal Ramones, Yordi pinkor or one of its drivers made a pause for promote a productand those seconds on the air brought them a fortune.

“In ‘Another Roll‘ back then a mention, a mention of ‘By the way, gentlemen, I have an I don’t know what’, there it cost a million pesos… a million pesos from back then,” he said in a conversation with Franco Escamilla.

When and where could Another Roll be seen?

This program was broadcast every Tuesday. by evening and it lasted a couple of hours, so obviously, they not only advertised one product a day, but they came to put together about 8 – 10, so if the data were true, they became rich in a matter of seconds.

Adal Ramones Similarly confirmed that there was always an ebusinessman willing to pay the million pesos and sometimes even a little morebecause they knew the scope of ‘Otro Rollo’, so it was a good time for him and his entire team.

