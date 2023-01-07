The millionaire fortune that Mariah Carey has made for ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey has established itself as the christmas queenalthough it is not formally recognized as such.

Every holiday season she shines as the singer of the holidays with the help of her biggest hit All I Want For Christmas Is Youone of today’s classic songs that was first released in 1994.

Although it looks like a joke and even a simple festive memeMariah sees her fame rise at its peak from November of each year until Christmas passes, as this song is placed in the main playlists and popularity only because of the time.

How much money does ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ give Mariah?

It is estimated that Carey has gained more than fame with this single. An investigation done by The Economist, in 2016, suggests it has raked in more than $60 million in royalties since 1998.

By 2022, the figure is estimated to have risen to $70 million in 28 years, with a profit of $2.5 to $3 million per yearHe says Forbes.

This profit is considered a Christmas bonus, since it is independent of what the artist earns during the year with all her works, royalties from other albums and businesses.

It is also a separate fortune from the one you already have $340 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The success of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Since the single was released on their fourth album called Merry Christmas, the song has earned its own accolades. As it became a worldwide hit, it topped the charts in 26 countries and has been featured in big-screen Christmas classics like the film Love Actually.

For his part, the video of the song He also has his own recognition on YouTube. Since it was first shared on the platform in 2009 until now, it has amassed 748 million views and is expected to reach 1 billion views in the following seasons.

Via Spotifyis one of the best streaming songs, where it surpassed the 1.1 billion stream mark in 2022, according to estimates from Verizon Specials.

‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ on other singers

In recent years, the song has gained relevance among other music stars who have been inspired by her to create their own versions and even new tracks.

Michael Bublé included his version on the Christmas album he released in 2011, while it has been performed by other singers such as Dolly Parton In collaboration with Jimmy Fallon Y Ceelo Green; olivia olson Y PJ Morton.

Younger artists like Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, My Chemical Romance Y Demi lovato They have also covered it.

Controversies of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Just as it is a success and a christmas classicthe song has been the target of controversies centered on its originality and its composition.

Mariah Carey has claimed that she created the single since she was a child with her Casio keyboard, but on a talk show, her former co-producer and award winner grammy He assured that she was not so involved in its creation and that in fact, Carey “does not understand music.”

Walter Afanasieff He assured that the singer is not totally responsible for the existence of the song, although the accreditations say so.

For his part, last year Vince Vance & The Valiants filed a $20 million lawsuit against Mariah Carey for copyright infringement, alleging that All I Want For Christmas Is You it has the same melody and arrangements as one of his songs.