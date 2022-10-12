The millionaire house that he gave his father — Radio Concierto Chile

It’s no secret that Zendaya shares a close bond with her parents. In fact, until recently, despite owning several homes of her own, the internationally famous actress (“Euphoria,” “Dune,” the “Spider-Man” franchise) still living with his father the Oakland native Kazembe Ajamu Colemanor with his mother Claire Stoermer; the couple divorced in 2016 but remain close “friends,” according to Zendaya herself.

the impressive house

Records reveal that the 26-year-old has now followed in the footsteps of megastars like The Rock, Leonardo DiCaprio and Beyonce buying houses for their parents. The actress spent $1.9 million dollars on a residence that her father will occupy according to Dirt. the impressive house is tucked away in the remote suburban outskirts of Los Angeles, in the West Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valleynear Woodland Hills and Calabasas.

Built in the 1990s, the two-story residence last sold in 2008 for $1.1 million and has been renovated ever since. The front door opens into a double height foyer with pale periwinkle painted walls and new hardwood floors throughout the main level. Both the living room and family room have their own fireplaces, and the formal dining room has French doors that offer direct access to the pool area. White quartz countertops and dark brown cabinets define the completely remodeled kitchen, complete with eat-in bar.

The house has five rooms spread throughout the structure: two on the main floor and three upstairs. One of the downstairs bedrooms is currently outfitted as an office, while the upstairs master retreat offers a dedicated living room, luxuriously remodeled bathroom, and a private balcony with views of the mountain and city lights. .

Other outdoor amenities include grassy front and back yards, an elevated Jacuzzi next to the pool of the house and a barbecue area with a seating area at the bar.





