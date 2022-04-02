The millionaire inheritance that Camilo and Evaluna Montaner will leave to Indigo

Since they announced, through a video clip, that they will become parents, the singers Camilo Echeverry and Evaluate Montaner They keep their followers waiting for the birth of their baby, which they will call Indigo and whose sex is not yet known.

The possible delivery date was calculated for the end of March, but apparently it will be the first days of April. The truth is that the little boy or girl already has her fans, who sing the song that bears her name and that became one more success on the extensive list of hits of her parents.

While the couple, like the rest of the clan Montanerprepare for the baby’s birth, which will take place in the United States, there are those who have already begun to speculate about the fortune that his famous parents will inherit.

At his young age, Evaluate Montanerheir to a family of artists and producers, and Camilo Echeverrycreator of hits like “Vida de Rico”, “Cara Clothes” and “Bebé”, are already creditors of a significant fortune, for which they announced in different media that if he were the only heir to the musicians, he would have more than 32 million dollars.

Since his rise to fame from a musical contest, Camilo, possessor of unparalleled talent, sweetness and charisma, has not stopped accumulating successes, and everything he touches turns to gold.

His international fame has led the son-in-law of Ricardo Montaner -who married ‘the flea’ in March 2020, just before the pandemic- to accumulate large sums of money. Such is her success that it is presumed that only with her most recent presentations, in the first months of 2022, she has managed to raise eight million dollars.

To this figure would be added the income that the interpreter of ‘Expensive Clothes’ obtains through his Youtubewhere it has more than 15 million subscribers and exceeds six million views, raising about 31 million dollars.

For her part, Evaluna also began working at a young age as an actress and singer; and although the figure that she has obtained for her projects in acting is unknown, it is known that thanks to her content in Youtube It has more than 625 thousand dollars.

In addition, the daughter of Marlene Rodríguez and Ricardo Montaner has a new line of cosmetics that caused her fortune to increase significantly, so Índigo will enter the world “in a golden cradle.”