The millionaire offer of a boxer for Will Smith and Chris Rock to face each other above a ring

Jake Paul presented a juicy offer to organize the fight between the protagonists of the last installment of the Oscars

The Oscar Awards 2022 were affected by the biggest scandal in its 94-year history when the renowned actor Will Smith went up to the main stage to stop the stand up of Chris Rock and slap him in the face before the eyes of the world for making a joke about his wife’s hair minutes before the moment in which he won the statuette for best actor.

During his winning speech, Smith was emotional and admitted that “love makes you do crazy things”, but finally He did not apologize to Rock for his actions. The request for forgiveness was addressed to the Academy and its fellow nominees. Rock confirmed the Los Angeles Police (LAPD) that he will not press charges for the unexpected assault.

Will’s breakdown continued for a few seconds as he returned to his seat while repeatedly yelling: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth”. The crowd then fell into a stunned silence as it became clear the attack was genuine and non-acting. Chris Rock responded by saying, “I’m going to do it, okay?” And he closed the historic scene: “That was the best night in the history of television”.

Jake Paul’s offer for Will Smith and Chris Rock to meet in a ring in August

The live broadcast of the show was delayed a few seconds for the United States and the production took advantage of those precious seconds to silence Smith’s profanity. From the comfort of his home, the youtuber turned boxer Jake Paul, who is undefeated in five professional fights, was quick to react to the controversy with a meme a fan made for him. “Can not be. This is crazy, haha”wrote.

A few minutes later, he returned to the fray with an offer for the protagonists of the night at the Oscars to officially face each other on top of a ring: “I have $15 million for Will Smith and another $15 million for Chris Rock ready to go. Let’s do it in August on my billboard.” Although it seemed like a joke at first, Paul returned to the fray with a public consultation for his four million followers. “Somebody get me on the phone with Will Smith’s boxing rep ASAP.”he consulted his audience.

It is worth remembering that Jake last fought in December 2021 when he knocked out the former champion Tyron Woodley by knockout in the sixth round. The influencer is aiming for a sixth professional fight in five months, although it is not known who he will be against. Also, Paul wasn’t the only person in sports to give his reaction. The president of the UFC, Dana Whitewrote: “Finally there is an Oscars show worth seeing! Chris Rock has stamina on that chin.”

Jake Paul’s insistence on getting a contact number for Will Smith

KEEP READING:

The 10 best Kobe Bryant stories: his special relationship with Jordan, how he got into the heads of his rivals and the connection with Argentina

Bublik’s unexpected resource at the Miami Masters 1000: point with the handle of the racket and congratulations from the rival

“It was so annoying”: Wayne Rooney shot Cristiano Ronaldo and called Rio Ferdinand arrogant