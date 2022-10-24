The millionaire purchase of Don Omar that shakes the entire United States

Don Omar has different luxury acquisitions that he was able to acquire thanks to the success of his musical career, managing to accumulate important figures in his estate for the purchase that most shook the United States and the world. We show it to you…

Don Omar It is a benchmark of urban music, achieving successes in its long history, highlighting themes such as: “Dance Kuduro”, “The sun came out”, “Poor devil”, among many other songs that drive the public crazy in different countries of the world.

The famous Puerto Rican star, who has accumulated recognition over the years of his artistic career, is also a businessman, producer and actor in Hollywood movies since the blockbuster production of “Fast and Furious”, where he accompanied famous figures such as Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez and more.

Now, the interpreter of the theme “Go ahead”, He is a fan of the automotive world and racing competitions, where we have seen him drive Toretto-style on different occasions, raising the adrenaline of his fans who do not lose sight of him.

The singer’s good taste is evident in his garage, with the millionaire purchase that shook everyone, after showing off his luxurious Ferrari GTC 4 Lusso valued at 300 thousand dollarswith the technical detail of offering a maximum speed of 320 km/h, travel from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds using a naturally aspirated 6.3 V12 propeller with 690 CV, adding automatic transmission.

In the same way, He showed all his fans the interior of the spectacular Italian brand from the steering wheel, appreciating the details in the driver’s seat, thus confirming the great beast of the asphalt that he uses to travel the United States. We show you…