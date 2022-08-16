The millionaire purchase of Michelle Rodríguez that shakes the United States

Michelle Rodríguez is a fan of speed and adrenaline just like her iconic character, Letty Ortiz. That’s why she invested her big salary to drive one of the best machines. Slide and find out more!

Michelle Rodriguez She stands out for playing different roles as the rebellious and rude girl both on television and in the movies. Some of her best known are Ana Lucia in the series lost, Rain Ocampo in resident Evil and of course, Letty Ortiz in Fast and furious. After such a successful career, the actress has a surprising wealth close to 30 million dollars.

This large figure is mainly due to its fanaticism for speed and adrenaline. The one born in Texas has a collection of luxury cars, where we find models from the best automotive companies such as Jaguar, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, just to name a few. However, there is one of them that stands out among the others for its great value.

Its about Lamborghini Aventador, one of the most chosen cars by Hollywood celebrities. Seeing the American on top of this amazing machine dazzled everyone, and this is due to its great price, which is close to 500 thousand dollars. A worrying number for any mortal, but not so much for a star of the big screen.

This model also stands out for its great performance, it has a 6.5L V12 engine which gives it an amazing power of 769 horsepower. And if that wasn’t enough, mark a time of 3 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h and travels at a speed of 350km/h. So it is positioned not only as the most expensive car, but also one of the fastest in your garage.

It seems that Michelle Rodríguez learned a lot from her appearances in the different installments of Fast and furious, and now he knows how to choose the best machines to drive. We do not doubt that we will see our Letty Ortiz again soon on top of an impressive vehicle.