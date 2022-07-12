The millionaire purchase of the Santa Fe Klan that shakes all of Mexico

It is a change of vehicle that is at the height of the artistic growth that the Santa Fe Klan faced. While his first car was a humble Ford Figo, he currently has a supercar that costs 12 times more. Swipe to find out what it is!

July 10, 2022 3:09 p.m.

The growth of Spanish-speaking rap continues in full swing, with great exponents in different countries. Santa Fe Klan was one of the Mexican rappers who knew how to take advantage of this wave and positioned his name as one of the top references worldwide.

The success was accompanied by money, which allowed him to indulge in various luxuries. As expected, one of the first was a car, which he got thanks to the support of his record company. The vehicle chosen by the Mexican was a very popular option in the country: A Ford Figo.

The car in question arose as direct competition from well-known models, such as the Volkswagen Up or the Nissan Versa. It is a cheaper option than the popular Ford Fiesta, although that does not mean that it is not a very efficient car.

Its mechanics are humble, but it allows a very satisfactory use around the city. Under its hood rests a 1.5-liter engine with 105 hp and 105 lb-ft of torque. As expected, it is a very economical model for the rapper at the moment, but at that time the 183,000 Mexican pesos were a huge effort.

Over the years, the success of the Santa Fe Klan was such that it allowed it to acquire new cars. In fact, the Ford we talked about recently ended up as a gift to his father. Among the cars with which the Mexican rapper was shown, there is one that stands out from the rest.

Santa Fe Klan next to the Corvette Grand Sport

It is a Corvette Grand Sport, one of Chevrolet’s most popular supercars. The car has a V8 engine with 466 hp that allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 290 km/h.

Undoubtedly, the growth of the artist is reflected in his garage, since the value of this sports car is 2.2 Mexican pesos. Not bad the change of Santa Fe Klan.