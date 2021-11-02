The millionaire Robert Durst, star of the TV series “The Jinx”, was indicted for the murder of his first wife, which took place about 40 years ago

On Monday Robert Durst, the millionaire star of the documentary TV series The Jinx, was indicted for the murder of his first wife, Kathie McCormack, who disappeared in 1982. McCormack’s disappearance was for decades one of the best-known news cases in the United States: although Durst had always been believed to be the prime suspect, he was not there had never been enough evidence to indict him. New York state attorneys (where McCormack disappeared) said on Monday they finally found them. A second trial will then begin against Durst, who just two weeks ago was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his friend Susan Berman.

Durst, heir to a family of very wealthy New York real estate developers, is 78 years old and has always been linked to a series of murders: in addition to that of his first wife and Berman, even that of his neighbor Morris Black. Kathie McCormack had disappeared in 1982, returning from a weekend out of town with Durst. He was 29, and his body was never found.