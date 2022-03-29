The millionaire settlement that PSG would have to pay Pochettino

Midtime Editorial

Mauricio Pochettino would be very close to leaving the PSG bench. After arriving in 2020 to replace Thomas Tuchel, the directive there would be I decide to finish the relationship with the Argentine strategist after falling in the Champions League with Real Madrid and the failure they had in the French Cup.

Even though that him capital team does not intend to communicate this situation until Ligue 1 ends, since he is thinking about the millionaire amount that he will have to deliveryr to the Argentine coach if he fires him.

According to L’Equipethe PSG would have to pay 20 million euros for the settlement of Mauricio Pochettinohowever, in case of carrying out this operation, he will also have to compensate his team made up of Jesús Pérez, Miguel D’Agostino, Toni Jiménez and his son, Sebastiano.

Pochettino, the highest paid in Ligue 1

The Argentine coach is, by far, the one who better pay has in the French league, since it receives 1.1 million euros gross from PSG, with whom he has a contract until 2023. This figure far exceeds what the second highest paid receives, Jorge Sampaoli, who earns 330 thousand euros per month.

This operation would be a strong economic blow for PSGHowever the parisian environment considers that he coach had enough time to assemble your template and try make her surrenderwhich has not happened in the two campaigns he has led the team.