The millionaire sum that the champion of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will pocket

In total, 440 million dollars (398 million euros) will be distributed in prizes. In addition to the champion, the runner-up (30 million dollars or 27 million euros), the third placed ($27 million or 24 million euros) and the fourth (25 million dollars or 22 million euros) will also receive an amount. .

The team that manages to win the 2022 Qatar World Cup will pocket a total of 42 million dollars (38 million euros) for lifting the title, as reported by FIFA this Friday during the opening of the informative meeting of the tournament that will be played between the November 21 and December 18.

The teams that finish the World Cup between fifth and eighth place will receive 17 million dollars (15 million euros) per team; between the ninth and the sixteenth, 23 million dollars (11 million euros); and between the seventeenth and the last, 9 million dollars (8 million euros).

AWARD FOR GOING TO THE WORLD

In addition, just for participating, each team will receive 1.5 million dollars (1.3 million euros) for expenses derived from the preparations.

At the meeting, fundamental organizational aspects were also discussed and the delegations were informed about the necessary preparations for the competition and their stay in Qatar, including issues of security, human rights, transportation and assembly facilities.