The millionaire that MLB would lose for having 12 teams in the Playoffs and not 14 | baseball 123

2 hours ago

In recent hours, the negotiations between MLB and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) have gained strength, the launch of a new playoff format for the 2022 season.

The Major Leagues intend to expand the playoffs to 14 teams, while the Union prefers to keep it at 12. The difference is that MLB could lose a million by reducing the number of teams that settle in the postseason, and so on. New York Times columnist Andrew Marchand made it known when he reported the gains and losses that MLB would have if the playoffs were played with 12 or 14 teams.

Marchand points out that the television network ESPN would intend to pay 100 million dollars to MLB, if the format is disputed with 14 teams, but if the format is only 12, the offer would be reduced to only 85 million. That is, 15 less than the original offer.

MLB on Monday proposed two separate types of offers, the first with 14 teams that included higher minimum salaries and more money in the pre-arbitration fund, while the second with 12 teams had less money on both counts.

