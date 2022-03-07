The millionaire that Querétaro will have to pay after the fight against Atlas… And they have no income!

Querétaro could have severe economic losses

March 07, 2022 09:05 a.m.

The tragedy that took place on Saturday in Querétaro will leave significant economic damage on the team, since the fines amount to millions of pesos and if they close their stadium they will not be able to have income to pay for it, so their outlook looks complicated.

The first determination of the president of the Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, was not to allow the visiting supporter to enter the stadiums and the activity at the Corregidora Stadium will be suspended until further notice.

Querétaro would have a loss of between 13.5 and 19.7 million pesos at the box office, for the next four games that it would have at home, including its match against Cruz Azul, which would be a higher income due to the relevance of the club; Added to this are the losses between 12.1 and 17.6 million pesos in consumption inside the venue, according to the El Mister newsletter.

Will they disaffiliate the Club?

The extraordinary meeting of owners will be on Tuesday, where the sanction against Querétaro will be determined and one of the options that is handled is to disaffiliate it, however the economic interests that surround the franchise could make it difficult for the club to disappear, since the powerful promoter, Greg Taylor, is one of the owners of the team.

