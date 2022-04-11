The millionaire wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz: 300 guests, many celebrities and an imposing mansion

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz married at the bride’s billionaire family’s mansion in Palm Beach, Florida (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, is already a married man. Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son married American heiress Nicola Peltz in a lavish ceremony at her family’s mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday, April 9.

The couple said “I do” in front of their family and friends, including celebrity guests Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and former Spice Girl member Mel C, as well as Rocco Ritchie, Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, Elizabeth Hurley , Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz married after two years of dating (@nicolaannepeltz)

Latin singer Marc Anthony, close friend of David, and his partner Nadia Ferreira, They also witnessed this great day, in addition to the first dance of the newlyweds. According to local media, the bride and groom danced “Only Fools Rush In”, by Elvis Presley.

Peltz, 27, who belongs to one of the richest families in the US, wore a romantic white dress with a long lace-trimmed veil from the Italian house Valentino designed by the firm’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

It is estimated that the celebration cost more than USD 3 million.

Although there are still no official photos, the paparazzi managed to capture some moments of the wedding from outside the mansion owned by the billionaire Peltz family in Palm Beach, Florida, where they celebrated the wedding. The bride and groom were married in a jewish ceremonyin honor of Nicola’s family who profess this religion.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz showed their wedding to Vogue magazine (@nicolaannepeltz)

Victoria was seen in a stunning silver satin slip dress, while David Beckham chose a classic black tuxedo.

Younger Brooklyn brothers Romeo and Cruz were groomsmen at his much-publicized marriage to the daughter of billionaire businessman and financier Nelson Peltz, 79.. Ella Harper’s sister, 10, was a maid of honor.

It remains to be seen whether Peltz wore a Victoria-brand model at any point in the evening, though he has already turned to his famous mother-in-law when choosing a elegant yellow frilly dress that she wore to announce her engagement in July 2020.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz (Photo: Instagram/brooklynbeckham)

Peltz and Brooklyn met in 2017 but didn’t start dating until two years later. The couple got engaged in July 2020. Their wedding was delayed due to the pandemic.

Brooklyn has gotten several tattoos honoring Nicola, while the “Transformers: Age of Extinction” actress had her now-husband’s name carved into her back.

Now that Brooklyn and Peltz have married, they will likely reside full-time in their $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion, which they purchased just before their wedding.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham may have very wealthy parents, but his fortune is nothing compared to that of his wife’s family. Due to the millions that are at stake, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham signed a prenuptial agreement a few days after getting married.

The estate of the Beckham amounts, according to what has been published these days on the occasion of the prenuptial agreement that the couple have signed, to about 500 million dollars. That of the tycoon Nelson Peltz, father of Nicola, triples it to 1,500 million dollars.

