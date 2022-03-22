The millions and luxuries on which Selena Gómez spends

Selena Gomez is one of the celebrities most successful and famous around the world that has managed to conquer the hearts of millions thanks to his talent as singer, songwriter, model, entrepreneur and actress.

Although he began his career at a very young age on the small screen with Disneyover the years it conquered other areas of the entertainment industry that made her rich in an impressive way, in addition to gaining fame and establishing herself as the favorite of generations.

Some of his early work was leading role what did you have in Barney And Friends and The Wizards Of Waverly Place. In 2013 he launched his first album as a soloist and since then he has remained on the popularity charts with the rest of his works as revival, for you and recently with rare.

How many million does Selena Gomez have?

Estimates of Celebrity Net Worth point out that the original Texashas a fortune valued at $75 million dollars

In 2016, Forbes considered it in his list 30 Under 30: Music that highlight people under 30 years of age who most influence currently have the most successful and even appear as influence. Selena was 23 years old at the time.

Along with her, were recognized artists such as GrimesNick Jonas, Shawn Mendez and The Weeknd.

What does Selena Gomez spend her money on?

Like many hollywood stars With high annual salaries and exorbitant fortunes, Selena has a large part of her heritage invested in various luxuries such as houses, cars and jewelry. Here are some of their expenses.

Real estate

In May 2020, it was reported that Selena had acquired a mansion in Encino, Calif. for $4.9 million dollars that was owned by Tom Petty.

One of his first investments when he began to take charge of his income was a $2.2 million house in the community of Tarzana, California. She subsequently bought a house in 2014 near the community of Calabasas for $3.7 million dollars.

It is said to have properties in Texas and Studio City, Los Angeles.

Car Collection

Selena is one of the stars who likes to collect elegant and cutting-edge cars in her garage. She owns a BMW X6 valued at $70 thousand dollars, a Audi A6 Black Editiona mercedes gla 250 of $55 thousand dollars and a Cadillac Escalade.

The most expensive vehicle you own is a Mercedes-Maybach from $180 thousand.

Holidays

The holidays they are always an investment that you make the most of, with family, friends and even alone.

The paparazzi have seen it in destinations like Hawaii, New York, Italy, Mexico, London and Paris. To receive 2022 he visited the Turks and Caicos Islands with his family.

Jewels

On every red carpet she shines in impressive and expensive designer outfits, but also in jewelry made from cigars. diamonds. Such is the case of the necklaces that he used in the delivery of SAG Awards 2022. Estimates suggest that these garments cost one million dollars.

Philanthropy

the launch of RareBeauty gave way to the creation of Rare Impact Fund with which you plan to raise $100 million dollars in 10 years to help organizations and institutions dedicated to the mental health in underserved communities. For now he has been donating 1 percent of the proceeds from his sales of make-up.

How does Selena Gomez earn her fortune?

He currently has several bank entries, one of them is acting. He earned $30,000 per episode on The Wizards Of Waverly Place. This figure has multiplied over the years.

In his latest project, Only Murders In The BuildingSelena charged $600 thousand per episode, according to seventeen.

Other holdings in Hotel Transylvania, get away and The Fundamentals Of Caring they have earned him juicy checks.

For his part, the musical career that he presumes has left him enormous profits, just the tours of star dance and revival raised $20.3 and $35.6 million dollars, respectively and in pure music has won $16 million, it says For the.

Another source of income is brand representationsmodeling and advertising campaigns in Cougar, panthene, Coca Cola, Adidas and Coach; the latter luxury brand reportedly brought him profits of up to $10 million.

In 2020, along with the launch of rareSelena released her own makeup brand and skin care of the same name.

The Richest reported that in the first few months it generated sales of up to $60 million more than 3 million followers on social networks.

