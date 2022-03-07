The millions that Brayan Moya must pay to Zulia from Venezuela and the harsh punishment of FIFA if he does not fulfill the debt

2022-03-07

The 28-year-old Honduran soccer player, Brayan Joshua Velasquez Moyahas gotten into a legal scandal that has caused him to be suspended from all official activity after the sanction of FIFA. The mess goes back to the contractual problem that the striker maintains, who now plays with the Olympiawith the team Zulia F.C. from Venezuela, who claims that the footballer left the institution in 2020 when he had a contract valid for twelve months. Given this, the South American institution decided to pass the case to the FIFA and this was the claim where he asked Moya for a payment of 3,000,000 dollars. “According with disposed in the art. 17.1 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of FIFA Players, in the event of early termination of the contract by express decision or fault of ‘THE PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL PLAYER‘, the parties agree as compensation for early termination of contract in favor of ‘THE CLUB’ the sum of THREE MILLION US DOLLARS (USD 3,000,000.00 net), which in lempiras translates into 73,413,390. This amount goes back to the claim for the value of the contract that “The Beast” still holds with the institution, since his relationship ends until December 2022 and is valued at 120 thousand dollars, which together with five percent annual interest, reaches that millionaire number.

However, the Chamber of Resolutions of the FIFA resolved on May 27 that Moya He only has to pay 120 thousand dollars, which amounts to about 3 million lempiras, which is the value of the contract that “The Beast” still has with the institution, since his relationship ends until December 2022. FIFA indicates that payment must be made within 45 days, otherwise the player will be suspended from all official activities, including club and international competitions, for a period not exceeding six months.

The legal problem dates back to February 2020 when the player left for Rionegro Golden Eagles of Colombiahowever, while in the country there was an impasse and the transfer fell through due to economic issues, and at this time, bryan He did not notify that he still had a one-year contract with the Venezuelan team. It was until July 2020 when the August 1 from angola announced his signing, reporting that the Honduran had terminated his contract with the Zuliabut after the contract was made official, the Venezuelan club complained to FIFA alleging that the footballer still had a contract with them for 12 months. – Moya reported that “he did not know what he was signing” – On December 27 of that year, Zulia sent an email to the soccer player asking him to return to Venezuela to fulfill the remainder of his contract. “Dear Mr. Velasquez Moya. We hope you are well on these dates. Due to the fact that you must join our club in the future, by virtue of the employment contract signed for the coming seasons, we would like to know the dates of your arrival in Venezuela in order to prepare it or, if necessary, coordinate with you everything related to your coming in the next few days. Our logistics and sports team will be attentive so that whatever is needed can be coordinated. Thank you very much, greetings. Sports Management”. FIFA and the unprecedented measure with the footballers who play in Russia and Ukraine, countries at war On January 7, 2021, Moya responded and argued that he did not “know what he was signing”, as well as that his contract, in his opinion, was no longer valid. “Dear Mr. President of the Sport Zulia Sports Foundation. In the sequence of Your email to my club “Clube Primero de Agosto” in Angola, I hereby inform you of the following: First of all, the content of your communication to my new club is very serious and outrageous, which I expressly reject here . In fact, as I told you before, on March 9, 2020, I signed the so-called “Contract Termination” with the Fundación Deportiva Sport Zulia, having ended the employment relationship with this club. The next day they asked me to sign a new sports work contract, but only for it to start coming into force in January 2021, a date that was also attached to that document. In fact, and until now, I did not know that what I signed is nothing more than a mere promise of a contract, nothing that forces me to stay / continue linked to this club. (…) For this reason, considering everything, I find myself a free soccer player, since my interests were not taken care of and I was ‘pushed’ to a termination by mutual agreement of the contract (“Contract Settlement”) that was in force. And that is why it will not serve my legitimate and superior interests to return and embrace any link with this club, and that is also why, for all those reasons, I signed a new sports contract with him.Club First of August‘ from angola where I am perfectly and gratefully integrated.”

Four days later, Zulia responded to the Honduran soccer player, mentioning that he was already “too old to know what he was signing.” “First of all we deny everything expressed in your email. We note that you are a person of legal age in full use of your mental faculties. Therefore, you cannot be unaware of what you signed. Especially in the context of 2020, it is very logical what happened since it was agreed that he will return to the club in 2021. Since he signed a binding and valid contract, we give him a week to return to Venezuela, otherwise we will execute the penalty expressed in the contract for which you must pay us the sum of USD 3,000,000”.