The Minamata case (2020) – Film

There plot of The Minamata case (2020). The story illustrates the story of the war photographer W. Eugene Smith, who is again engaged in documenting a tragedy after his work during the Second World War. In the 1970s, Smith went to Japan for a service commissioned from him by the director of Life, Ralph Graves. Smith, armed only with his Nikon camera, will document the disease scandal that has struck a community on the coast, due to the mercury poisoning caused by the Chisso Corporation. Meanwhile, the local police and the government are trying to silence the incident.

New York, 1970s. Photojournalist W. Eugene Smith, once known worldwide for his services, is now in the throes of alcohol and in full controversy with the entire world of news.

He no longer has relations with his children and, as if that weren’t enough, he has no intention of getting closer to them or to other people, resulting in fact excluded from the society he had frequented for years. When Smith receives an assignment from LIFE magazine editor Robert Hayes, he will understand how it’s time to get back into action. The occasion is, in fact, extremely important as well as motivating: it will have to deal with very serious events that occurred in Japan, in the coastal city of Minamata.

Here the population has been suffering from industrial mercury poisoning for years, due to the wild pollution caused by the Chisso Corporation, a well-known chemical company. Smith will come into contact with the fishing community of the village and, armed with his camera, will document in depth the effects of the environmental devastation on the health of those people and on the territory. The evidence obtained may be essential for all Minamata residents to receive compensation from both that criminal company and the Japanese government.

So, as he could never have imagined, that work mission will turn, for Smith, into the redemption he has long been seeking.